First County Bank to Expand into Fairfield

First County Bank is expanding its footprint and opening a full-service branch in the town of Fairfield.

The new First County Bank branch, located in downtown Fairfield at 1312 Post Road, is slated to open in early February following the completion of renovations.

“First County Bank is excited to bring our community banking to the town of Fairfield,” Reyno A. Giallongo Jr., chairman and CEO of First County Bank, said in a statement. “This expansion provides more convenient local banking to our customers in Fairfield and surrounding communities. We have been delivering personalized banking services to Fairfield County customers for over 165 years, and expanding our footprint into Fairfield confirms our commitment to this area. We are conveniently located in the heart of town, close to the train station.”

The retail branch staff will be led by Benedict Peter, branch manager, and Iliana Nikolova, assistant branch manager. Bankers specializing in business banking and residential lending will also be available at the new branch. Investment and trust services will be provided by First County Advisors, the wealth management division of First County Bank.

Tags: fairfield, First County Bank