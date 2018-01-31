FCB Brings on New VP in Commercial Banking Division

First County Bank recently hired Brad Lupinacci as vice president and commercial banking officer.

A Stamford native, he will be originating and building commercial relationships for the bank.

“With over 13 years in business banking and an extensive network in the community, he will be a strong contributor to the bank’s commercial lending team,” Reyno Giallongo, First County Bank’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Prior to joining First County Bank, Lupinacci held commercial lending and relationship management positions focused on the lower Fairfield County market. He has expertise with commercial and industrial, Small Business Administration and commercial real estate lending.

Lupinacci is a member of the Stamford Chamber of Commerce, Exchange Club of Stamford, Knights of Columbus and Gravinese Mutual Aid Society. He is a board member of the James Barbara Inverno Foundation.

