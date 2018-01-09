Counseling Center Joins Stamford’s Commerce Plaza

Connecticut Counseling Centers Inc. has inked a 10-year lease for the 6,700-square-foot ground floor of Commerce Plaza in Stamford.

The not-for-profit corporation provides licensed outpatient substance abuse prevention, mental health care, education and treatment services to assist adults in becoming productive members of society. The new Stamford location will be its first in the city and fourth in Connecticut.

The 26,000-square-foot renovated office/medical building at 15 Commerce Road features a new lobby, elevators and parking. Multiple fiber optic networks are available on-site, including Verizon, SNET and Light Path.

Sean Cahill, Avison Young principal and managing director of the firm’s Fairfield/Westchester office, brokered the transaction.

