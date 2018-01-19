Connecticut Doesn’t Make List for New Amazon HQ

Connecticut’s economic development commissioner says she’s disappointed Amazon didn’t choose the state as a potential site for its second North American headquarters, but was assured the state’s proposal was a strong one.

Catherine Smith said Thursday she spoke with a top Amazon official who said the application was “very strong” but the “data-driven selection process that was used favored more metropolitan areas.”

The state of Connecticut had submitted an application that included sites in Hartford and Stamford. Other communities, including New Britain, Bridgeport, Danbury and New Haven, submitted individual proposals. None appeared on the list of 20 metropolitan areas that will move onto the next phase of the selection process.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state remains committed to working with business leaders to grow jobs in Connecticut.

