Chozick Realty Completes Sale of Turtle Creek Apartments

The Turtle Creek Apartments in East Hartford have a new owner.

The 120-unit complex fetched a purchase price of $8 million, or $66,666 per unit.

Constructed in 1968, the property was fully amenitized in the late 1980s. At that time, the previous owner added an indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi, steam room and sauna, a full commercial kitchen and dining room for resident functions, an indoor running track, miniature golf course, fitness rooms, a billiards room, media room and library.

There are two studios, 34 one-bedroom and 84 two-bedroom apartments.

This is the second time Turtle Creek Apartments has been marketed and sold since it was built. Chozick Realty facilitated both transactions.

Steve Pappas of Chozick Realty represented both the seller, Turtle Creek Realty, and purchaser, Up Realty LLC, a New York-based investment group, in the most recent transaction.

