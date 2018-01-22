CCIM Connecticut Chapter Holds Trump Tax Update and Local Impact Presentation

Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) Connecticut hosted a breakfast meeting at Shuttle Meadow Country Club in Kensington recently dedicated to informing industry professionals about 2018 CRE tax details. Brian J. Newman, CPA, with Cohn Reznick and attorney Louis B. Schatz, with Shipman & Goodwin, were presenters.

Fifty-four CCIM members and guests in varied businesses related to commercial real estate spent the morning listening to how the Trump administration’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act effect the industry on many keys areas.

Real estate-related provisions include: new individual and corporate tax rates, qualified business income pass-through deduction, bonus depreciation and section 179, interest expense limitation, excess business losses, carried interest, like-kind exchange, technical terminations and lifetime gift exemption.

Individual tax rates have come down overall, and the alternative minimum tax has increased both exemption amounts and phase-outs.

The keystone of the entire act is that the corporate tax rate has been reduced to 21 percent from 35 percent. Corporate alternative minimum tax is eliminated, while personal service corporations have no penalty and also receive the 21 percent rate. Other details discussed that morning included:

The qualified business income deduction is 20 percent of domestic qualified income from partnerships, S Corporations or sole proprietorships. This is factored into taxable income after AGI. This also applies to REIT and publicly traded partnerships. The deduction starts to be phased out for specified service businesses.

100 percent bonus depreciation for qualifying property “acquired” and placed in service after 9/27/17 and before 1/1/23. The deduction will phase down starting 2023 through 2026.

Regarding qualified improvement property, the separate definitions of qualified leasehold, qualified restaurant, and qualified retail improvement property are eliminated. Qualified Improvement Property (QIP) is depreciated straight line over 15 years. For ADS purposes, the new lives are as follows: 20 years for QIP, 30 years for residential real property and 40 years for non-residential real property.

Regarding the carried interest provision; for partnership interests received in connection with services consisting of raising or returning capital and either investing in (or disposing of) specified assets (or identifying specified assets for such investing or disposition) or developing specified assets: there is a three-year holding period requirement for the partnership interest in the underlying investments to be eligible for long-term capital gains rates.

Section 1031, like-kind exchanges, have been eliminated except for real estate. Personal property is not eligible even as part of the same exchange.

The federal estate tax lifetime exclusion is now $10 million ($11.2 million after inflation adjustments).

