CBRE Releases Fourth Quarter Office Market Report

CBRE’s fourth quarter report for Fairfield County shows total leasing activity was 807,895 square feet, compared to the 941,694 square feet of total activity in the previous quarter and the over 1 million square feet reported during the same time last year.

Top transactions included a financial services tenant renewing and expanding 162,000 square feet to further its commitment at Pickwick Plaza in Greenwich; Greenwich Hospital taking 54,756 square feet at 500 West Putnam Ave. in Greenwich; and The Cowen Group Inc. leasing 31,455 square feet at 262 Harbor Drive in Stamford.

“Although leasing activity was down from last quarter in Fairfield County, the region still experienced a number of major renewals and new commitments,” Thomas Pajolek, executive vice president of CBRE, said in a statement. “Financial services and health care tenants once again dominated the top deals for Q4 2017, capturing five out of the six largest deals for the quarter. Additionally, the Stamford and Greenwich submarkets are a notable bright spot.”

Tags: CBRE, fairfield, market report