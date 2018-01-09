BofA Gains New Market President in Hartford

Joe Gianni will succeed Kevin Cunningham as Bank of America market president and the company’s enterprise leader in Hartford.

After 10 years as market president, Cunningham will focus full-time on his new responsibilities as the global commercial bank credit executive for specialized industries and Canada.

As market president for Hartford, Gianni will work across the region to connect businesses, families and individuals to BofA’s banking and investment teams. He will also lead the effort to direct the bank’s resources in the market and the region to address local priorities.

In addition to his role as market president, Gianni is on the government relations team, in which he engages with public officials and local leaders on policy priorities. Prior to this role, Gianni served as the Northeast region executive, overseeing local market activity throughout the Northeast. He has been with BofA and its predecessor banking institutions in Hartford since 1989.

Tags: Bank of America, BofA, market president