BlumShapiro Merges with Premier Accounting Group

BlumShapiro, the largest financial services firm based in New England, announced it has merged with Marlborough-based Premier Accounting Group.

“This merger represents an ideal cultural match for us; Premier is a long-established, highly respected and trusted name in accounting, and having them as part of the BlumShapiro team means even more value delivered to our clients on a daily basis,” BlumShapiro CEO Joseph A. Kask said in a statement. “Both firms are committed to and share a common culture of providing innovative and profitable solutions for each individual client.

The merged firm will retain the BlumShapiro name and remain based out of their existing offices in Marlborough, Kask said.

In addition to its headquarters in West Hartford, BlumShapiro has offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With this merger, BlumShapiro expects to expand its employee base to more than 500 people.

Founded in 2011, Premier Accounting Group specializes in finding outsourced accounting and bookkeeping solutions for clients, with extensive experience in healthcare, nonprofits, construction, professional services, retail, restaurants and distribution.

“This will be a seamless transition and will enable us to expand our service capability with an organization that shares our personal and professional values and provide our clients with the resources they require, all the while maintaining that personalized commitment and immediate level of responsiveness we have always had,” Premier Accounting Group President Robert E. Davis said in a statement.

