Architect of Treasury Reform to Retire

After serving as state treasurer for nearly two decades – the longest tenure in modern Connecticut history – Denise L. Nappier announced yesterday that she will not seek re-election this year.

Nappier, who was the architect of a comprehensive series of reforms in Treasury operations shortly after she took office as a kickback and corruption scandal enveloped her predecessor, said her administration has “restored integrity and public confidence in the Office of State Treasurer” as she announced her decision.

First elected in 1998, Nappier will have served for 20 years when her fifth term ends in January 2019. She was the first African-American woman elected to serve as a state treasurer in the United States, the first African-American woman elected to a statewide office in Connecticut and the first woman elected treasurer in state history.

“For nearly 19 years, this office has promoted the protection of shareholder value and the rights of consumers and workers by strengthening accountability and pursuing prudent and responsible business practices,” Nappier said in a statement. “The results are striking.”

Nappier was twice named as one of the nation’s 100 Most Influential People in Finance by Treasury & Risk Management magazine and one of the 50 Most Powerful Black Women in Business by Black Enterprise. She was inducted into the National Association of Securities Professionals’ Wall Street Hall of Fame in 1999 and received the Citizens for Economic Opportunity’s Corporate Responsibility Leadership Award in 2002. Treasurer Nappier was inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame in 2011, and received the Public Service Award from the Municipal Forum of New York in 2013 and the Lifetime Achievement Award from Women in Public Finance in 2015. She was named one of the 40 most important people in pensions by Institutional Investor in December 2015.

In her announcement, she expressed appreciation to Connecticut voters, members of the state’s Investment Advisory Council, employees of the treasurer’s office and vendors working with the office through the years.

Tags: Denise L. Nappier, state treasury