A small industrial building in Meridan has sold for $320,000.

The clear-span 5,000-square-foot industrial building set on 0.69 acres at 172 Golden St. has an overhead door and truck dock.

Senior Commercial Advisor Joel Nesson of Press|Cuozzo Real Estate was the sole broker representing the sellers, PH & RS Mull LLC, and procured the buyer, Stephen Annelli.

Tags: Meriden, PH & RS Mull LLC, Press/Cuozzo