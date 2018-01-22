Banker Joins Foodshare as Director

Foodshare is pleased to welcome Cherie L. B. Trice as the director of giving and major gifts officer. Trice joins Foodshare after over 20 years at Key Private Bank in Hartford. Trice will be responsible for securing revenue to meet critical fundraising goals from existing donors and major gift prospects. She will develop and manage a planned giving program for Foodshare and will oversee the giving department.

“We are thrilled to have Cherie join our team here at Foodshare,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare, said in a statement. “Her background in banking and community service makes her a perfect choice to lead our major gifts program. Foodshare has such a vibrant and diverse base of donors, I know they’ll enjoy working closely with Cherie.”

Trice most recently held the position of vice president, and senior trust officer at Key Private Bank. Her role there entailed establishing and nurturing high net worth client relationships in the Greater Hartford area. In addition to Key Private Bank, Trice previously held positions at First Niagara and Trust Co. of Connecticut as a portfolio manager and estate settlement officer. She has a strong knowledge of investment vehicles and charitable estate planning tools.

“It is my goal as the director of giving to help foster a connection between the people we serve and the people who support us so generously in our mission,” Trice said in a statement.

Tags: Foodshare, Key Private Bank