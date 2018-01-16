Marketing Agency Gets New Home in West Haven

January 16, 2018

O,R&L Commercial LLC has sold a 24,317-square-foot light industrial/flex building in West Haven.

The property, which sits on 1.25 acres, will be the new home of Pinpoint Promotions & Printing LLC, following its $830,000 acquisition.

Richard S. Guralnick, CCIM of O,R&L Commercial in Branford, represented the seller L & A Realty. The buyer, Pinpoint Promotions, was represented by Steve Gentile of Keller Williams Realty.

Commercial & Industrial

