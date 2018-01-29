150K SF Industrial Building Sold in Derby

January 29, 2018
150 Roosevelt Dr. in Derby

150 Roosevelt Dr. in Derby

For the second time in three years, 150 Roosevelt Dr. in Derby was sold by Fischer Commercial Real Estate.

The 2-story, 150-square-foot industrial building sits on 2 acres and was sold for $307,000.

Alan M. Fischer represented the seller and Cynthia Tsokalas of Fischer represented the buyer.

After a portion of the building is demolished to create better on-site parking, the New York-based buyer will relocate his aquarium business into the newly renovated space and begin offering excess space for lease.

“The property was nothing more than a shell in need of much work, which was reflected in the sale price,” said Fischer in a statement, adding “that said, the structure was solid, representing an opportunity with substantial upside for a buyer with the capital to invest in the renovation.”

Related articles:


Tags: ,


Commercial & Industrial

150K SF Industrial Building Sold in Derby

by The Commercial Record time to read: 1 min
CR Daily Second Round of Funding Begins to Fight Blight
CR Daily US Homeowners Regain $9T Lost in Crash; Recovery U…
0