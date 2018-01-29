150K SF Industrial Building Sold in Derby

For the second time in three years, 150 Roosevelt Dr. in Derby was sold by Fischer Commercial Real Estate.

The 2-story, 150-square-foot industrial building sits on 2 acres and was sold for $307,000.

Alan M. Fischer represented the seller and Cynthia Tsokalas of Fischer represented the buyer.

After a portion of the building is demolished to create better on-site parking, the New York-based buyer will relocate his aquarium business into the newly renovated space and begin offering excess space for lease.

“The property was nothing more than a shell in need of much work, which was reflected in the sale price,” said Fischer in a statement, adding “that said, the structure was solid, representing an opportunity with substantial upside for a buyer with the capital to invest in the renovation.”

