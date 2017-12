279 Nutmeg Road South LLC has purchased a 6,996-square-foot office building in Windsor.

The company acquired the property from Action Technology and Investment Inc. for $625,000.

The property is located on 4 acres at 276 Addison Road.

Sentry Commercial was the sole broker in this transaction.

Tags: 279 Nutmeg Road South LLC, Action Technology and Investment Inc., Sentry Commercial