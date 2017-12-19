Webster Names New Director Of Financial Planning And Analysis

Patrick Goudy has been named senior vice president and director of financial planning and analysis at Webster Bank.

Goudy has more than 17 years of financial planning and analysis experience. He was previously a financial planning and analysis executive at GE Capital’s headquarters in Norwalk. Prior to that, he held positions of increasing responsibility at GE Capital in its consumer lending and commercial leasing and lending divisions. He also led strategic projects tied to GE Capital’s disposition of $200 billion in assets from 2015 to 2017.

Goudy’s “deep experience in leading financial planning and analysis initiatives, as well as his accounting, retail and commercial finance expertise will benefit our strong team,” Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and CFO, said in a statement.

