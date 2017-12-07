Video: CCEA’s Peter Gunther Details CT Economic Outlook

Connecticut currently has the highest unemployment rate in New England at 4.5 percent, with that number expected to increase to 5.7 percent by 2021, according to projections given at the New England Economic Partnership’s economic outlook conference in November.

Meanwhile, every other state in New England is expected to see its unemployment rate dip below 4 percent by 2021. This does not come as a huge surprise, considering the budgetary and financial woes the state has dealt with this year.

But at the same time, it’s not all bad news: The state has recovered all jobs lost since the financial crisis, and is expected to see employment gains in total non-farm employment, financial activities and education and health services between 2016 and 2021.

Peter Gunther, senior research fellow at Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis, said Connecticut is on a 14-year recovery projection, and that the state does have the ability to expand the labor force in the future.

