The former Friendly’s on Farmington Avenue in Unionville will become a new restaurant.

Unionville Family Restaurant inked a long-term lease for the 2,530 square-foot commercial restaurant building.

Tony Brimberg and Phil Marshall of O,R&L Commercial in Branford represented the landlord, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., and also procured the tenant.

Tags: Friendly's, restaurant, Unionville Family Restaurant