SunTrust Bank Planning De Novo Branch In Greenwich

SunTrust Bank, a Georgia-chartered commercial bank and subsidiary of Sun Trust Banks Inc., filed an application earlier this month with the Connecticut Department of Banking to open a limited de novo branch in Greenwich.

This would be SunTrust’s first branch in Connecticut.

The bank had more than $203 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, with a loan book heavy in one- to four-family residential loans and commercial and industrial loans. The company currently has offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Washington D.C. Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

