Stratford Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty To Filing False Returns

A Stratford tax preparer recently waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to preparing false federal income tax returns.

Juan Silva operated Oficina Hispana, a multiservice business that included tax return preparation.

He falsified itemized deductions and unreimbursed employee business expenses on numerous returns that he prepared for clients between approximately 2011 and 2017. In addition, for the 2011, 2012 and 2013 tax years, Silva made substantial deposits of business receipts from his tax preparation business into his personal bank accounts, and failed to report to the IRS a total of more than $306,000 in income.

Silva pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return. He faces a maximum term of imprisonment of three years, a fine of up to approximately $300,000 and restitution of $143,693. A sentencing date is not scheduled.

