State Receives $15M In Transit-Oriented Funding

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced that 11 projects in towns and cities across Connecticut will receive $15 million in funding under a competitive grant program that supports transit-oriented development and responsible growth in the state.

The grants come under the state’s Responsible Growth and Transit-Oriented Development Grant Program, administered by the Office of Policy and Management (OPM), and relies on a combination of funding from the Responsible Growth Incentive Fund and the Transit-Oriented Development and Pre-development Fund.

“Transportation isn’t just about cars, trains and buses – it’s about building vibrant communities and continuing to make Connecticut a more attractive place to live, visit and do business,” Malloy said in a statement. “Today’s grant awards will build upon the smart, targeted investments we have made in recent years, which have already lead to significant growth in transit-oriented development across the state.”

Earlier this year, OPM released a request for applications for the grant program, and the State Bond Commission approved a total of $15 million to be used – comprised of $5 million from the Responsible Growth Incentive Fund and $10 million from the Transit-Oriented Development and Pre-development Fund. Following that, OPM – with input from other state agencies – reviewed, rated and ranked each of the proposals.

A full list of the grant awards is available on the governor’s website.

