State Approves Merger Of Community College Administrations

Connecticut is moving ahead with a plan to combine its 12 community colleges into one school with 12 campuses.

The state’s Board of Regents for Higher Education approved a plan on Thursday that will merge the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system into a single institution.

Officials say the plan will save $28 million by consolidating administration of the system. It’s expected to cut 190 jobs and take two years to implement.

Some faculty members have opposed the move, saying it could put certain campuses at risk of losing accreditation.

The merger has yet to be reviewed by the system’s accrediting agency, the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.

Board members approved the plan 12-0, with one member abstaining. The state’s community colleges enrolled about 50,000 students in 2016.

