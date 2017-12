PAS Technologies Inc. recently purchased a South Windsor property for $475,000.

The OEM and MRO application and component provider has occupied the 8,400 square-foot industrial facility on 1.3 acres at 41 Commerce Way since 2016.

Sentry Commercial represented the seller and Century 21 Clemens and Sons Realty Inc. represented the buyer in this transaction.

Tags: Century 21 Clemens, PAS Technologies Inc., Sentry Commercial