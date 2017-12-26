Simsbury Bank Elects New Director

Dr. Kolawole Olofinboba has been elected to the board of directors of Simsbury Bank.

Olofinboba is managing partner of West Hartford-based Fairview Capital Inc. Fairview Capital is a private equity investment management firm focused on top-tier venture capital and next generation managers as well as co-investment and legacy asset management.

Olofinboba joined Fairview Capital in 2007 and was appointed managing partner in 2015. Prior to joining Fairview, he was an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co., serving U.S. and global clients in health care and private equity. Olofinboba has also practiced medicine as a board-certified internist/hospitalist and assistant professor at the University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington. He is on the boards of the National Association of Investment Companies, the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and the Connecticut Science Center.

