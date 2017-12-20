SI Bank & Trust Promotes Two

Savings Institute Bank & Trust recently selected Beth Rivera to lead the Lisbon Walmart location of the bank as branch manager.

Rivera joined the bank as head teller of the Lisbon location in 2009, and was promoted to assistant branch manager of the bank’s Hebron location in 2014. She brings over 15 years of experience in the banking industry to the role.

The bank also promoted Cynthia Palmer from commercial loan portfolio manager to commercial loan officer. Palmer will be responsible for managing and growing the bank’s timeshare and other commercial loan portfolios.

Palmer started with the bank in 2008 as head teller in the Mansfield branch and was promoted to commercial loan administrator in 2010, where she assisted with closing documentation. In 2012, she was promoted to junior commercial loan relationship manager and then to commercial loan portfolio manager in 2013.

