Redfin Diversity Report Shows Some Progress

In its annual diversity report, Redfin reports having made a slight gain in gender diversity and modest gains in racial diversity in 2017.

Successful pilot programs designed to increase diversity will be rolled out company-wide next year and are expected to hasten the pace of increasing diversity, according to Redfin.



The company’s technology team, which includes engineers, product managers and product designers, has continued to increase its representation of women, from 25 percent in 2015, to 30 percent in 2016, to 32 percent in 2017. More of these women are becoming managers: 46 percent of Redfin’s managers are women, up from 44 percent in 2016.

Of the 13 people at the company with a vice president title or higher, one is Asian and none are black or Hispanic, the report said.

