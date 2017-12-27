Press|Cuozzo Commercial Services Honored At Realtor Awards Dinner

Press|Cuozzo Commercial Services received two awards at the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors, CID “Deal of the Year Awards Dinner,” held at the New Haven Country Club on Dec. 13.

Stephen Press and Ted Schaffer shared the “Office Sale of the Year” award for the $10 million sale of Hamden Center II, a 100,000 square-foot office complex.

Stephen Press also received the “Apartment Deal of the Year” award for the sale of 655 Fitch St., Hamden, a 52-unit apartment complex that sold for $4.15 million.

At the CCIM Deal Makers Awards Dinner held on Nov. 30, Press was also honored with the “Land Lease Transaction of the Year” Award.

