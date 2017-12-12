Pearce Brings In New Agent To New Haven Office

Pearce Real Estate has hired Jamal Mitchell as a residential sales agent for the firm’s New Haven office.

Mitchell comes to Pearce Real Estate with prior experience in real estate and health care. He is involved with community sports and organizations such as the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen, the Boy Scouts of America, Guilford Basketball League and the Jewish Community Center Basketball League team.

Tags: Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen, Guilford Basketball League, Pearce Real Estate