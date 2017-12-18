New Haven Middlesex Board Of Realtors Honors Colonial Properties With Three Awards

The New Haven Middlesex Board of Realtors Commercial Investment Division recently awarded Colonial Properties Inc. with three 2017 Deal of The Year Awards.

Bill Weirsman, senior commercial broker, received the Highest Land Lease award for negotiating a five-year lease to Sardar LLC at 670 Ella Grasso Blvd. in New Haven. The former fleet fueling facility will be converted to retail gasoline station.

Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker, and Fred A. Messore, senior vice president, received the Highest Business Sale with Property award for the sale of 926 Boston Post Road in West Haven for $425,000. The sale included a long-standing, fully operational car wash business, Brothers 4 Car Wash, totaling 7,000 square feet on 1 acre of land.

Fred A. Messore, senior vice president, received the Highest Land Sale award for the sale of 600 Derby Ave. (also known as Acorn Ridge) in West Haven for $8 million. The assemblage, made up of 117 acres of land and 22 individual parcels, was sold to Yale New Haven Health Services Corp.

