Milford Parcel Sold, Approved For 4 Uses

A 22-acre parcel in Milford recently sold for $7.5 million.
Metro Star Properties purchased the site from Jordan Realty LLC. The commercially zoned property includes 1,100 feet of frontage on Boston Post Road and 300 feet of frontage on the Connecticut Turnpike. The buyer has received site plan approval from the Milford Planning and Zoning Board for 6 acres that will be sold to the city for a new police station; a 60,000-square-foot retail center; a 110-unit hotel and 160 residential apartments.
DeForest Smith of Pearce Real Estate brokered the transaction.
