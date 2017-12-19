Middletown-Based Greenskies Acquired By Clean Focus Yield

Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC has been purchased by Clean Focus Yield Limited.

With this acquisition, Clean Focus becomes the owner and operator of the largest commercial and industrial portfolio in the United States.

Greenskies will continue to operate under its brand and management from its Middletown headquarters. All current Greenskies employees in Middletown will remain based at company headquarters, with additional personnel growth in Connecticut and across the country to support its rapid expansion.

Greenskies intends to build out its project pipeline of 350 megawatts and expand into new segments including schools, hospitals and community solar.

The management team of Greenskies is led by Will Herchel, who has been president since November 2016 and joined the company in January 2012.

“This purchase and investment is the next big step for Greenskies. We have seen explosive growth over the last five years, and this infusion of capital adds jet fuel to our business engine,” Herchel said in a statement. “With the support of Clean Focus, Greenskies will accelerate its growth, and it is better prepared to weather potential headwinds in the solar market.”

