LendingClub Stock Price Plunges

Shares of LendingClub continued to perform poorly yesterday, falling more than 22 percent and reaching $3.29 at one point, an all time low for the online lender, according to Reuters.

The dip occurred after LendingClub revised its revenue projections lower.

The company said it now expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $160 million, below its earlier estimate of $158 million to $163 million. Net loss is expected to range between $6 million and $10 million, compared with its previous loss forecast of $3 million to $7 million.

LendingClub has been trying to bounce back from an internal inquiry last year that accused the company of filing false documents and selling $22 million of loans to investors. That resulted in founder Renaud Laplanche leaving the company, along with other reputational issues.

“The last 18 months have been among the most challenging of my career, but my conviction has never wavered: consumer credit is a data problem that a technology-driven marketplace is well positioned to solve,” said LendingClub’s CEO Scott Sanborn, according to a Financial Times article. “That’s what drew me to LendingClub when it had less than 40 people, and what continues to excite me today.”

Online lenders have proven to be fierce competition for credit unions and community banks.

LendingClub issued 6,326 loans to residents of Connecticut in 2015, according to company data. It issued 2,092 loans to Connecticut in the third quarter of 2017.

Tags: LendingClub, Projections, Stock