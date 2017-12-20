Lawmakers Likely To Vote In 2018 On Fix To Medicare Program

Connecticut lawmakers say they’ll likely pass a plan in the new year to permanently replenish funds to a program that helps cover Medicare-related expenses for tens of thousands of indigent senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Democratic and Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday a special legislative session will probably convene on Dec. 29, but the full General Assembly won’t return until possibly Jan. 4 or 5 to vote on the proposed fix.

Without revealing the details, the leaders say they have a tentative agreement on the spending cuts needed to make up the $54 million reduction that lawmakers originally made to the program. It helps pay for Medicare expenses such as premiums.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are considering another possible special session to address the growing state budget deficit that has developed.

Tags: Health Care, lawmakers, Medicare