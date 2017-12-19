KeyBank Promotes Standish-Plimpton To Regional Business Banking Team Leader

Allison Standish-Plimpton has been promoted to senior vice president and business banking team leader for Key Bank’s Connecticut and Western Massachusetts markets. With more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking, she will lead an experienced team of local bankers focused on companies with revenues up to $10 million.

Standish-Plimpton’s “experience and extensive market knowledge have been instrumental in expanding our business banking relationships throughout the region,” KeyBank Market President Jeff L. Hubbard said in a statement “She provides immense value to our customers and strong leadership to her team.”

Standish-Plimpton joined the former First Niagara Bank in 2011 as a business banking relationship manager, transitioning to KeyBank through its acquisition of First Niagara in 2016. She previously held business banking and middle market lending positions with TD Bank, the former NewAlliance Bank and UPS Capital.

