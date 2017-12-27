Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation Awards $11.5K to Area Food Pantries

The Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation has awarded a total of $11,500 to seven area food pantries.

“Without the vital services provided by our food pantries, any number of our neighbors could go hungry,” Kevin Merchant, president and CEO of Jewett City Savings Bank, in a statement. “We never want to see that happen, and we’re pleased to be able to help in any way we can.”

Awards in the amount of $2,500 each were made to Preston City Congregational Church Food Pantry in Preston and St. Mary Food Pantry in Jewett City for food to stock pantry shelves and provide staples for holiday meals. An additional $2,500 grant went to Project PIN Food Pantry in Moosup to help fund the purchase of a used van that will be used to pick up fresh meat and produce donated by local markets.

$2,000 was awarded to Friends of Assisi Food Pantry in Danielson to continue its diaper program and farmer’s market voucher program, to purchase food for pantry shelves and to provide baby wipes. A grant of $1,000 to Gemma E. Moran United Way Labor Food Center in Gales Ferry will support the center and its monthly Mobile Food Pantry visits to the St. Mary Food Pantry.

Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation has awarded a total of $81,550 in grants to 61 local organizations over the years.

In addition, Thompson Ecumenical Empowerment Group (TEEG) in North Grosvenordale received $500 for its Food Security Program. The Town of Pomfret Food Pantry was also awarded $500 for food pantry purchases.

