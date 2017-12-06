Glastonbury Payments Company Raises $6M In Funding

Payrailz, a Glastonbury-based digital payments company offering advanced bill payment and money transfer solutions to banks and credit unions, has raked in $6.1 million from a group of investors including Webster Bank, the company announced earlier this week.

Other investors include First Data, Live Oak Ventures, Woodforest National Bank and TTV Capital.

Payrailz’s solutions offer a modern technology that automates tasks for users. The company says its technology bridges the gap between tech-enabled consumers’ expectations and the traditional approach to payments through digital channels.

“The support and backing offered by these prestigious organizations and industry leaders that have chosen to invest in our company reassures us that offering a smarter and more engaging payments solution is needed in the industry,” Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz, said in a statement. “These industry visionaries understand what is needed and support our mission to revitalize the payment experience by taking advantage of the latest in technology such as AI, open APIs and cloud-based infrastructure.”

“We are excited to support such a forward-thinking company that is disrupting the payments industry,” James D. “Jay” Dreibelbis, president and COO of Woodforest National Bank, said in a statement. “Payrailz goes beyond a typical payments company, offering advanced technology that sets it apart from the current payments solutions offered by the industry. Payrailz’s approach to payments will give consumers an unmatched and more engaging experience compared to what is available in the marketplace today.”

“Payrailz’s mission is to transform the payments industry from within by leveraging technology to fulfill the cultural need for automation that simplifies our lives,” added Mark A. Johnson, general partner of TTV Capital. “We firmly believe that Payrailz offers the industry a vital opportunity to reinvent the payments experience as we currently know it.”

