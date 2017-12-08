Construction Management Firm Joins Branford’s Enterprise Drive

December 8, 2017
D&A Construction Management Inc. has leased 4,000 square feet in North Branford.

The company, which will occupy space at 5 Enterprise Drive, does business as Straight Jacket USA, a high-performance automotive, car wrap and distribution business.

The landlord is K. Russo Construction Inc. Kristin Geenty of The Geenty Group represented the tenant, and Bill Clark, also of The Geenty Group, represented the landlord.

Construction Management Firm Joins Branford's Enterprise Drive

