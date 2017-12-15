Commission Formed To Monitor State Budget Will Hold Its First Meeting

The newly formed Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth will hold its first meeting later this afternoon in Hartford, according to a statement from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. The 14-member group was created as part of the bipartisan state budget that Malloy signed into law on Oct. 31 and will be responsible for developing and recommending policies to achieve state government fiscal stability and promote economic growth and competitiveness within the state.

The adopted statute requires the group to study and make recommendations on issues regarding state revenues, tax structures, spending, debt and administrative and organizational actions, including relevant municipal activities, to achieve consistently balanced and timely budgets.

The commission must submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly by March 1, 2018, and one of the legislative committees that has cognizance over such matters must draft legislation containing its recommendations.

The members include:

Jim Smith [Co-Chair]: CEO, Webster Bank

Bob Patricelli [Co-Chair]: Former Chair and CEO, Women’s Health USA

Pat Widlitz [Vice Chair]: Former state representative and co-chair of the legislature’s Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee

Bruce Alexander: Vice President of State Affairs and Campus Development, Yale University

Cindi Bigelow: President and CEO, Bigelow Tea

Greg Butler: Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Eversource Energy Roxanne Coady: President and Owner, R. J. Julia Booksellers; Chair, Read To Grow Inc.

David Jimenez: Principal, Jackson Lewis P.C.; Member, Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education

Jim Loree: President and CEO, Stanley Black & Decker

Paul Mounds Jr.: Vice President for Communications and Policy, Connecticut Health Foundation

Christopher Swift: Chairman and CEO, The Hartford

Three additional legislative appointments are still to be announced.

The group plans to hold a number of public hearings throughout the state to solicit input and discuss research. A second meeting is being planned for Jan. 8 in New Haven.

