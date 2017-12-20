AVANGRID Subsidiaries Award More Than $417K To Local Nonprofits

United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas recently distributed more than $417,000 in grants aimed at helping community and neighborhood organizations across the state improve energy efficiency and save on energy costs.

The three Connecticut subsidiaries of AVANGRID Inc. awarded the grants to 56 nonprofit organizations during a ceremony at the Energize Connecticut Center in North Haven. The grants, ranging from $3,000 to nearly $14,000, were provided under the auspices of Connecticut’s Neighborhood Assistance Act tax credit program.

Tags: AVANGRID, Connecticut Natural Gas, Southern Connecticut Gas, United Illuminating