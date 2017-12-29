Avangrid Foundation Celebrates the Season of Giving

The Avangrid Foundation, the principal philanthropic arm of Avangrid Inc. and its subsidiary companies, donated nearly $6 million to more than 650 organizations through grants, scholarships and matching gift programs throughout 2017.

Of this, more than $3 million in grants and scholarships supported master’s degree scholars and research partnerships in energy and engineering-related fields during the 2017-2018 academic year. Avangrid Foundation investments are designed around fostering innovation and research, protecting the environment, reaching vulnerable persons and strengthening communities.

“It’s an honor to support the work of so many deserving and impactful organizations and institutions,” James P. Torgerson, president of the Avangrid Foundation, said in a statement.

