ALG Procures Apartment Complex In Hartford’s South End

Aria Legacy Group (ALG) purchased the Ritz Grande Apartments in Hartford’s South End for $3.7 million.

The 58-unit complex located at 29 Annawan St. is a mix of fully remodeled one- to four-bedroom apartments. The apartments come with modern appliances and hardwood floors. Amenities at the complex include on-site laundry, a playground, basketball courts and off-street parking. The property is located near neighborhood shopping outlets and Dillon Stadium.

“This acquisition excites us because Connecticut, and especially Hartford, has been one of our best success stories to date,” Joe Novoseller, managing principal of ALG, said in a statement. “The local government has been heavily investing in the city and the lower cost of living has helped to fuel a resurgence of interest from Millennials.”

This is ALG’s 16th multifamily property purchase in Hartford since 2015. Its most recent acquisition was Congress Street Apartments in July 2017.

Taylor Perun and Rich Edwards of Northeast Private Client Group represented the seller, Ritz Grande Apartments LLC.

Adelle Ross with Eastern Union Funding arranged acquisition financing with Freddie Mac through CBRE.

Tags: Aria Legacy Group, Hartford's South End, Ritz Grande Apartments