New Restaurant and Bar Coming to Fairfield’s Commerce Drive

December 29, 2017
180-Commerce-Drive-Fairfield-CT

Restaurateur Chun Yiu Kwok will open a new restaurant bar at 180 Commerce Drive in Fairfield.

Kwok “has purchased a 2,750-square-foot industrial building on 0.3 acres for $612,500,” Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC, said in a statement. He represented both the buyer and seller in this transaction.

The new restaurant bar will be located across from the Mercedes Benz dealer and in close proximity to the Fairfield Metro Train Station, Frank Pepe Pizzeria and the new Trademark Fairfield Apartment Complex.

Commercial & Industrial

