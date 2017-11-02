TXX Services Signs Three-Year Lease In North Branford

A warehouse distributor of medical products recently inked a three-year lease in North Branford.

Long Island, New York-based TXX Services Inc. will occupy two units at 5 Enterprise Drive. The location is 4,000 square feet of warehouse space with a truck dock and drive-in door with 16-foot ceiling heights. The site is the company’s branch distribution facility.

Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group represented the tenant, while Bill Clark, also of The Geenty Group, represented the landlord K. Russo Construction Inc.

Tags: K. Russo Construction Inc., The Geenty Group, TXX Services