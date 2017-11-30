Survey: Economy, Regulation Creating Problems; Fintech Possible Solution

The state’s economic condition and burdensome regulation has many community bankers worried in Connecticut, while these same bankers see fintech as a potential partnership opportunity that is key to growth.

Those were the main findings in Connecticut from a survey conducted earlier this year by the Federal Reserve and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors on community banking in the 21st century.

The survey was distributed by state banking regulatory agencies in April and remained open through July. The final sample consisted of 611 responses from community banks in 37 states.

Community bankers in Connecticut are concerned about the exodus of young people in the state, which is making hiring and retaining talent difficult, particularly relating to credit analysts and IT workers.

One bank, which the survey did not identify, created a training program and proceeded to train five analysts, only to have all but one leave the bank for other opportunities. The bank has since suspended the program.

Community bankers are also concerned about the tax climate, which they believe has forced businesses to leave the state, and the “one size fits all regulation” approach, which they say is changing the community banking model.

They recommended that lawmakers change regulation so it is based on size, risk profile and well-capitalized status. Rising compliance costs for community banks caused one banker to say that “I have as many BSA (Bank Secrecy Act) staff as I have lenders.” Another identified compliance staff growing from five to 12 people within just two years.

Bankers expressed great uncertainty with the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting model, expansive data requirements under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act and the Bank Secrecy Act. Compliance with unfair, deceptive or abusive acts or practices rules remains an ongoing challenge as well.

In terms of small business lending, survey respondents said many dollars are chasing very few deals, with increasing competition from out-of-state banks, credit unions and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. Bankers continue to advocate for DECD’s role as one which offers credit enhancements for loans while leaving the actual lending to banks.

Bankers expressed optimism when it came to fintech, saying that it has has extraordinary potential for the banking industry as it pushes to expand and to be responsive to the growing needs of its customers.

Community bankers think new technology can allow them to meet customer expectations for instant online approvals, something larger banks seem to do better given their technology advantage. Bankers are also re-evaluating physical branch expansion versus IT investments that can respond to customers’ expectations in delivery of products and services.

Tags: Conference of State Banking Supervisors, Connecticut, Federal Reserve, survey