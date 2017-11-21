STV|DPM Completes NVCC Move-In To Founders Hall

STV|DPM, part of STV, a national design and construction management firm, has completed an extensive procurement and relocation project on the campus of Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury.

STV|DPM was retained by the college to provide comprehensive furniture, fixtures and equipment procurement and move management services for the extensive project, which involved phased relocation and delivery within Founders Hall. The 85,540-square-foot academic building houses the college’s allied health programs and recently underwent a $43 million renovation.

STV|DPM also led an alternative, cost-effective purchasing solution for administrative space, which involved the use of reclaimed furniture from another state agency.

As a result of the accomplished relocation, NVCC extended its partnership with STV|DPM to continue with miscellaneous support projects due to complete this fall.

