SI Bank & Trust Promotes Izzo

Savings Institute Bank & Trust announced that Peter Izzo will be working with the greater East Hampton area as a mortgage consultant.

Izzo joined the bank in early 2017 as a junior mortgage consultant. Izzo trained in all areas of lending including underwriting, origination, servicing and customer service as preparation to become a mortgage consultant.

“Peter’s professionalism, expertise and desire to deliver world class service and mortgage solutions to our customers is a great asset to Savings Institute Bank & Trust,” Gene Michael Deary, senior vice president of retail lending, said in a statement.

