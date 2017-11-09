Savings Bank Of Danbury Adds Two To Leadership

Savings Bank of Danbury recently welcomed two new senior vice presidents to its management staff, with over 50 years of combined banking experience.

Kathleen Zembrzuski joined the bank as senior vice president and residential lending operations manager. She brings with her 37 years of banking experience, and was most recently a mortgage operations manager for 17 years at People’s United Bank.

“Kathleen brings a wealth of operational management knowledge to the residential mortgage area. We are pleased to welcome her to the Savings Bank of Danbury team,” Martin G. Morgado, president and CEO, said in a statement.

The bank also welcomed Patrick Kelley, the new senior vice president and senior commercial lender.

Kelley has worked in commercial banking for over 15 years, most recently as first vice president and commercial lending manager at Liberty Bank in Middletown. In his new role, Kelley’s responsibilities include oversight of commercial lending division.

“Pat is a great addition to our commercial lending group, he has a proven track record of success in leading a team and understands the needs of local businesses,” Nicholas Gazetos, executive vice president and chief lending officer, said in a statement.

Tags: Personnel File, Savings Bank of Danbury