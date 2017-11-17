Owner Of Defunct Food Distribution Business Sentenced For Fraud

The owner of a Bridgeport-based food distribution business was recently sentenced to 36 months in prison for defrauding three restaurant groups of millions of dollars.

Mark Berlin owned and operated Fairfield Food Services LLC. The company bought meat, fish and other foods from wholesale vendors and then sold the items to restaurants and retail food distributors.

On a routine basis, Berlin met with representatives for the retail victims to pitch them specific sales opportunities. Between April 2012 and April 2015, Berlin made various misrepresentations to secure the sales, including claiming that he had arrangements with wholesale suppliers to obtain “futures contracts” from the wholesalers, and that the retail victims could “lock in” low prices if they paid for products in advance with delivery at a later date. He also regularly told the retail victims that he had a “great deal” on particular products and the customers had to pay him fast in order to obtain the deals.

The investigation revealed that Berlin did not have “locked in” prices or “futures contracts” with wholesale suppliers, and he frequently used retail victims’ payments simply to cover his business’s immediate cash flow needs. Instead of paying wholesalers before products were delivered, Berlin typically did not pay the wholesalers for 30 or 60 days after products were delivered.

By April 2015, Berlin was unable to keep the scheme afloat and stopped providing products to the retail victims. Shortly thereafter, Fairfield Food Services declared bankruptcy and shuttered its doors. The bankruptcy filing lists a total of approximately $5.3 million owed to three restaurant groups that paid Berlin in advance for products, and hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to wholesale suppliers for products for which Fairfield Food Services had already taken delivery.

Berlin contends that not all of the approximately $5.3 million owed to his retail victims was obtained by fraud. The government’s position is that Berlin obtained at least $3.9 million and as much as $5.3 million by fraud.

Berlin was ordered to pay restitution in the total amount of $5.3 million. Berlin pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on May 31, 2017.

