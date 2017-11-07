New Rail Station Opens For Hartford Line

Federal, state and local officials celebrated the grand opening of the newly constructed train station in Wallingford yesterday.

The station will immediately begin providing service to existing Amtrak trains and soon will begin serving trains on the CTrail Hartford Line, the passenger rail service currently under construction and scheduled to launch in the middle of next year. It will provide commuters with more frequent train service between New Haven, Hartford and Springfield.

“Creation of the Hartford Line will provide those working, living and traveling along this corridor with fast, safe and reliable rail transportation – providing greater attraction for businesses, stimulating job creation, and improving our overall quality of life,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement.

The new Wallingford station, which replaces an outdated station nearby, is the first of several new stations being constructed along the Hartford Line. Stations that will immediately begin serving the line when it opens next year are located in New Haven (Union Station and State Street), Wallingford, Meriden, Berlin, Hartford, Windsor, Windsor Locks and Springfield. Additional new stations are currently in the design process for locations in North Haven, Newington, West Hartford and Enfield.

“The opening of this station is part of a widespread effort to encourage economic development and create a more livable and sustainable downtown area,” Wallingford Mayor William W. Dickinson Jr. said in a statement. “The town of Wallingford has adopted a transit-oriented development plan, which encourages dedicated on-street parking, pedestrian safety and streetscape improvements.”

Construction of the approximately $21 million station began in December 2014. The former Wallingford station, located adjacent to the railroad green at 37 Hall Avenue, will no longer operate as a train station but will remain standing. The existing station building houses several organizations, including the Wallingford Adult Education Center and the New Haven Society of Model Engineers Railroad Club.

