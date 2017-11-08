NAR Recognizes Pearce RE’s Carl Russell

Pearce Real Estate’s Carl Russell was named the recipient of a 2017 National Commercial Award from the National Associations of Realtors.

Russell was selected by his local association, the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors, as its CID honoree for the Community Service Award he received at 2016 Deals of the Year Awards.

Russell, a specialist in investment analysis, has more than 40 years of experience in real estate. He is a member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), where he also is a nationally known instructor of the CCIM program. He currently is assistant adjunct professor of real estate at New York University. He also holds membership in the Greater New Haven Association of Realtors, Connecticut Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors. He is a past president of the Connecticut CCIM Chapter, Connecticut SIOR Chapter, Connecticut CID chapter and the Greater New Haven Association of Realtors. He has been named “Realtor of the Year” by both the Greater New Haven Board of Realtors and the Connecticut Association of Realtors. He is also past president of the Rotary Club of Orange.

